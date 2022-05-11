"He looks completely dried out like a raisin" - Teddy Atlas gives his take on Charles Oliveira being stripped of the UFC lightweight title for missing weight 

Teddy Atlas recently shared his take on how Charles Oliveira looked on the scales during the weigh-ins of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 lbs., half a pound above the lightweight championship limit of 155 lbs. Atlas believes 'Do Brox' looked absolutely gaunt during the weigh-ins. He further added that it was extraordinary that despite having a one-hour window, the Brazilian couldn't lose a minimal amount.

Here's what the boxing trainer said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast:

"I've seen it before, I've seen it with my fighters. His cheeks are caved in, his eyes are hollow, he looks gaunt, he looks completely dried out like a raisin. So, is it possible, you know the old say, 'there's nothing left to squeeze in this elmon, this piece of fruit?' Yeah, it's possible."

Watch Teddy Atlas talk about Charles Oliveira missing weight:

The Brazilian was subsequently stripped of his title and became the first ever UFC champion to lose his belt for missing weight. However, Justin Gaethje was eligible to win the championship at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oliveira put in a stellar performance in the fight. While 'The Highlight' managed to hurt 'Do Bronx', the favela native bounced back and secured a submission win.

What's next for Charles Oliveira?

Despite his win, Oliveira is no longer the lightweight king. However, the former champion is the No. 1 contender and will fight for the vacant title in his next fight.

Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, and more have called out the Brazilian for a fight next. Makhachev has been on a great run in the 155 lbs division recently. It wouldn't be surprising if the AKA trainee finally realizes his first title shot.

Michael Chandler is also looking to get a rematch against Oliveira. The duo fought at UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title and the Brazilian earned a second-round knockout stoppage.

However, 'Iron' made a statement at UFC 274 when he viciously knocked out Tony Ferguson with a front kick. He has been making his case for a rematch since.

Charles Oliveira is also interested in fighting Conor McGregor for the vacant title and issued a call out to the Irishman in his octagon interview. Nevertheless, fans will keep a close tab on the developments around Oliveira's situation.

Edited by Aditya Singh