"He looks so depressed LMAO" - MMA world reacts as Sean Strickland is reportedly forced to coach women fighters to reduce suspension 

It looks like Sean Strickland's quest to expedite his MMA return after being handed a prolonged suspension has led him to coaching women's MMA. Given 'Tarzan' has long been a harsh critique of women fighters, fans are having a chuckle or two at the former UFC middleweight champion's expense.

According to UFC women's flyweight Veronica Hardy, the No.3-ranked middleweight contender is already clocking in to coach the female fighters as part of his deal to shorten his suspension:

"Part of @stricklandmma suspension reduction deal is to coach Women's MMA. He's clocking in the hours. I have suggested to the Commission that he has to corner Female MMA as well. Waiting to hear back."

For context, Strickland was handed a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and fined $5,000 plus legal costs after he entered the cage and hit a fighter who had just competed at a Tuff-N-Uff event, after seemingly being taunted during the contest.

The NSAC, however, offered the UFC star an option to cut his suspension to four and a half months, given that he attended an anger management seminar. Now, per Hardy's comments, his reduction deal also seems to involve coaching women's MMA. Suffice it to say, the MMA world had a field day with the news.

Veronica's husband and former UFC fighter Dan Hardy wrote:

"The commission should let him corner as punishment."

MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:

Deep down inside @stricklandmma has the biggest smile 😂

@zebigboss777 chimed in:

"He looks so depressed, LMAO."

@m.i.tch opined:

"This must be part of his anger management because he looks like he is working through it."

Sean Strickland pens NSFW responses to Veronica Hardy's claims

Veronica Hardy's revelations about Sean Strickland's suspension haven't gone unanswered by 'Tarzan'. As the flyweight laid out the reported terms the commission has set for him, the Anaheim native responded in true Strickland fashion.

Responding to Hardy's comments, Strickland seemingly made a harsh critique of women's MMA coaches, writing:

"Here's the thing. If I'm not sleeping with any of them, am I really a female MMA coach?? Let's be real, that is the main requirement of being a female MMA coach. I'm just a guy on a mat with women."