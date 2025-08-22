Sean Strickland to attend anger management training to reduce six-month NSAC suspension after Tuff-N-Uff brawl

Sean Strickland is aiming to clear his suspension sooner by completing the anger management program required by the NSAC.The middleweight contender was handed a six-month suspension and fined $5,000 plus legal costs after his post-fight antics at a Tuff-N-Uff event, where he entered the cage and struck an athlete who had just fought.The commission’s ruling left room for a shorter ban. If Strickland completes anger management, his suspension can be reduced to four and a half months, making him eligible to fight again on Nov. 14. Without the course, the full suspension holds until Dec. 29. Strickland, who last fought in February, has already indicated his intent to complete the training.He shared an AI-generated image of himself in anger management classes. He also threw shade at the freshly crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, writing:&quot;Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can't have a terrorist as a champion, sadly, I think I'm the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management, here I come.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis manager, Lance Spaude of Iridium Sports Agency, confirmed that they will coordinate with the commission to find a suitable program. Spaude said the objective is to complete the requirement in a way that satisfies all sides and clears Strickland for his return.Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland's comments after UFC 319 title winKhamzat Chimaev became the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 319 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Dricus du Plessis. While reacting to Chimaev's win, Sean Strickland claimed he had previously out-grappled the undefeated fighter in training and vowed to earn another title shot.Chimaev dismissed the comments at the post-fight press conference by mocking his recent performances. Chimaev, who has trained with Strickland in the past, said:“Bro, Dricus took him down many times. How can he take me down? Come on. This guy, I beat him everywhere, striking. This guy just talks too much. He’s a funny guy, he’s working with Paulo Costa, I put them together.”