  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean Strickland to attend anger management training to reduce six-month NSAC suspension after Tuff-N-Uff brawl

Sean Strickland to attend anger management training to reduce six-month NSAC suspension after Tuff-N-Uff brawl

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:53 GMT
Sean Strickland will attend anger management classes. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Sean Strickland will attend anger management classes. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland is aiming to clear his suspension sooner by completing the anger management program required by the NSAC.

Ad

The middleweight contender was handed a six-month suspension and fined $5,000 plus legal costs after his post-fight antics at a Tuff-N-Uff event, where he entered the cage and struck an athlete who had just fought.

The commission’s ruling left room for a shorter ban. If Strickland completes anger management, his suspension can be reduced to four and a half months, making him eligible to fight again on Nov. 14. Without the course, the full suspension holds until Dec. 29. Strickland, who last fought in February, has already indicated his intent to complete the training.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He shared an AI-generated image of himself in anger management classes. He also threw shade at the freshly crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can't have a terrorist as a champion, sadly, I think I'm the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management, here I come."
Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Ad

His manager, Lance Spaude of Iridium Sports Agency, confirmed that they will coordinate with the commission to find a suitable program. Spaude said the objective is to complete the requirement in a way that satisfies all sides and clears Strickland for his return.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland's comments after UFC 319 title win

Khamzat Chimaev became the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 319 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Dricus du Plessis. While reacting to Chimaev's win, Sean Strickland claimed he had previously out-grappled the undefeated fighter in training and vowed to earn another title shot.

Ad

Chimaev dismissed the comments at the post-fight press conference by mocking his recent performances. Chimaev, who has trained with Strickland in the past, said:

“Bro, Dricus took him down many times. How can he take me down? Come on. This guy, I beat him everywhere, striking. This guy just talks too much. He’s a funny guy, he’s working with Paulo Costa, I put them together.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications