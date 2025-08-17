Khamzat Chimaev issues blunt reality check to Sean Strickland following historic UFC 319 campaign: "Dricus took him down"

Khamzat Chimaev has been crowned the undisputed middleweight champion after his lopsided win against Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 319 main event. Chimaev addressed former middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland's recent comments during the post-fight presser.

Chimaev was granted his long-awaited title shot this weekend, and he capitalized on the opportunity by capturing the belt in what turned out to be a one-sided bout. He adopted a grappling-heavy approach and remained in control throughout the bout. He landed 529 strikes and dominated the fight with 21 minutes and 40 seconds of control time on the ground. 'Borz' improved his professional MMA record to 15-0 and made history by becoming the first Chechen fighter to claim a UFC belt.

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Strickland took to social media to state that he used to outwrestle Chimaev in the gym when they used to train together. 'Borz' dismissed Strickland's comments at the post-fight presser, stating that the latter got taken down by du Plessis multiple times.

"Dricus took him down multiple times. How can he take me down? Come on. This guy, I beat him everywhere, and striking, but this guy talks too much. So, he's a funny guy. He's working with, what's his name, 'Borrachinha?' Yeah, Paulo [Costa]. I brought them together."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (42:36):

Chimaev and Strickland have previously been involved in controversies, with the two often aiming digs at each other. They initially trained together at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, however, their relationship seemingly turned sour soon after, as Strickland appeared to dislike Chimaev's behavior. They have since frequently traded insults on social media.

