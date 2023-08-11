“He was losing positions because of that” - Anatoly Malykhin says ‘Buchecha’s’ impatience cost him against ‘Reug Reug’

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin was a full-on critic during the chaotic heavyweight matchup between ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13.

The two heavyweight monsters had a clash for the ages at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, with Kane ultimately claiming the unanimous decision win this past week.

Malykhin, who was a very invested viewer, said Almeida had a chance to turn things around if not for one fatal mistake.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion said ‘Buchecha’ was far too impatient in trying to submit ‘Reug Reug’ that he lost positions that could’ve put him at an advantage.

Malykhin told ONE Championship in an interview:

“No, he stayed on his back a lot, and 'Buchecha'eseemed to just want to finish with a submission, and he was losing positions because of that.”

Kane was a marauding tank in the first round, and he quickly imposed a blistering pace that caught the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion off guard.

Almeida tried to use his otherworldly BJJ but, as Malykhin said, tried to rush into his submissions, which allowed ‘Reug Reug’ to either reverse the position or escape.

‘Reug Reug’ almost tired himself out in the third, but he maintained his cool and controlled ‘Buchecha’ for a majority of the last round.

The loss was Almeida’s first in his mixed martial arts career, and he dropped to 4-1 in ONE Championship.

Kane, meanwhile, is now 5-1 in the promotion and has possibly positioned himself a step closer to a world title shot against Malykhin for the heavyweight crown.