Anatoly Malykhin open to fighting ‘Reug Reug’ when the time is right: “I’m ready to accept his challenge”

As a two-division king under the ONE Championship banner, Anatoly Malykhin is well aware that he has a target on his back, but he welcomes the challenge.

After defeating Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, the ONE light heavyweight world champion finally earned his status as a true double champion on the global stage.

With that comes a lot of competitors who have him in their sights as they chase down a world championship opportunity of their own.

One of those men is ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who produced the biggest win of his career at ONE Fight Night 13.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kane went to war with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, handing the legendary submission grappler his first loss in MMA.

Despite some slow moments in the fight in the third round, with both men being absolutely spent, the first round delivered a heavyweight banger for all the fans in the arena or those watching from around the world.

With his fifth win under the ONE Championship banner, the Senegalese wrestling powerhouse said that he is ready for a title shot.

While Anatoly Malykhin already has a possible contender in line for him to deal with, in Amir Aliakbari, ‘Reug Reug’ presents a unique challenge in a fellow tank of a grappler who carries huge power just like Malykhin.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the undefeated Russian welcomed all challengers and said that he will face Kane when the opportunity comes around:

“Yes, when it's his turn, I'm ready to accept his challenge.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.