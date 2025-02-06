"He has a lot of Muay Thai experience" - Prajanchai not taking Ellis Badr Barboza lightly ahead of title defense

Reigning two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is making sure that he will not take any unnecessary risks against the upcoming challenge Ellis Badr Barboza in their championship battle at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai has acknowledged the experience that Barboza will carry heading into the match, and he mentioned this during his recent talk with ONE Championship as he stated:

"His Muay Thai skills are excellent because he has a lot of Muay Thai experience."

Although 'El Jefe' only appeared in two bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization, he has been a practitioner of the sport since he was 12 and has 10 years of professional experience.

On the other hand, Prajanchai is on a hot streak right now under the ONE banner, with five straight victories in both Muay Thai and kickboxing rulesets.

Prajanchai refuses to give his prediction against Ellis Badr Barboza ahead of their match at ONE Fight Night 28

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative was also asked by ONE Championship during the same interview about his fearless prediction on how his fight with the British challenger would end.

However, Prajanchai refuses to give one because he believes that he can only truly gauge his opponent once they are inside the ring and throwing strikes against each other, as he explained:

"How would I like this fight to end? I can't answer that now. We'll need to improvise and adjust in the ring, punch by punch. The fight changes all the time up there, and we improvise tactics there."

ONE Fight Night 28 emanates from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

