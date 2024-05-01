"He has a lot of say in this company" - BKFC president David Feldman talks about Conor McGregor's role as new part-owner of the promotion

UFC superstar Conor McGregor expanded his commercial interests by becoming a part-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The announcement was made during the promotion's latest event, BKFC KnuckleMania 4 in Los Angeles. The organization's ever-growing popularity will only be boosted by his presence amongst the ownership.

BKFC president David Feldman spoke in an interview on MMA Today and discussed McGregor's role and involvement in the promotion. Feldman stated that his organization is looking for an active contribution from McGregor:

"I mean, the reason why we got him involved, we wouldn't have got Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner. We don't just want him to be a partner and not say anything and not do anything and not help move the needle. So we got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas."

Feldman mentioned McGregor's journey to the pinnacle of popularity, hoping he can replicate it for the fighters under the banner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship:

"You know, he billed himself into superstardom. So, you know, hopefully he can help some other fighters do that as well. He's a minority owner but, you know, he has a a lot of say in this company. He's gonna be part of the board, so we're gonna get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor and so far, so good. Very, very enthusiastic and I hope he things keep moving that way."

Check out David Feldman's full comments below:

Will Conor McGregor fight in the BKFC after becoming part-owner?

Conor McGregor is set to make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon this year at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. The two will headline the International Fight Week card on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

David Feldman shed light on whether McGregor's new role at the helm of the BKFC involved fighting in the sport down the line. The promotion's president noted that McGregor's contract with the UFC takes precedence and he will fulfill his obligations before looking any further.

Feldman said in the same interview:

"[Does actually fighting in BKFC part of this deal?] It hasn't been talked about at all, it's not a part of this deal. Him and the UFC go together very well and he's gonna ride that out. I guess we'll see what happens after that. But right now, he wants to get these two fights over with, create a lot of viewership, and make a lot of money."