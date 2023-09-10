“He was mad that I made fun of his dog” - Sean Strickland reveals ‘strange’ details about in-cage conversation with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

The dust has settled after the showdown between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. While Strickland emerged as the unlikely victor, there was more to this contest than what met the eye, including a rather peculiar in-cage conversation.

As Strickland addressed the media following his remarkable victory, he delved into the unusual exchange of words that occurred during the fight. Speaking to the media, 'Tarzan' said:

"It was strange. He was, like, talking. I think he was mad that I made fun of his dog. I'm not even joking... Izzy, I'm sorry I made fun of your dog. I'm sure he's a great fella."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Before the pivotal bout, Strickland's chances were widely dismissed as he stepped in to face Adesanya due to the unavailability of top contender Dricus du Plessis. On paper, the matchup seemed unfavorable for Strickland against the formidable Adesanya.

However, 'Tarzan' executed a game plan inside the octagon that surpassed any previous strategies used against Adesanya, resulting in a truly spectacular performance.

Following the win, the newly crowned middleweight king gave props to his opponent and said:

“Izzy is bad guy [inside the octagon] guys. You don’t fight that guy with… how many highlight reel knockouts… He’s beaten the majority of my friends. He’s beaten them pretty easily. So I was kind of doubting myself…”

Why did Sean Strickland apologize to Dana White following his recent victory at UFC 293?

In an unexpected and amusing turn of events, Sean Strickland, the new UFC middleweight champion following his monumental win at UFC 293, offered a humorous apology to UFC president Dana White and Hunter Campbell, the organization's Chief Business Officer.

During the post-fight press conference, Strickland was asked to share his thoughts on his astonishing upset victory. He humorously questioned how he managed to secure the belt, quipping:

"Yeah, right… How did this person get the belt? Who let this happen? Man, Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] are probably like, ‘This guy! How did we let this retard get a belt? We messed up! Why did we agree to this? So many other options and we let Sean Strickland fight Izzy’. No, no, no! Hey, sorry guys!"

Check out Strickland's comments following his recent victory at UFC 293 [14:57 mark]: