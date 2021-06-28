'He would make us work out constantly'- Stephen Thompson discusses a hypothetical hangout session with The Rock.

Stephen Thompson recently named Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson while discussing potential hangout partners.

While 'Wonderboy' admitted that he would not be able to chill with someone like Tom Cruise, the WWE superstar, in contrast, seemed 'cool' to him.

According to Stephen Thompson, a hangout session with The Rock could only take place in the gym and would likely involve some weight lifting.

The UFC welterweight contender was also concerned about being self-conscious of his own body in front of the jacked Dwayne Johnson.

Stephen Thompson told co-host Sweet T in a recent episode of his own podcast-

"The Rock would be cool. I think... I feel like if we hung out with him, he would make us work constantly. (You could only hang out with The Rock...) in the gym, in the gym, that's it. Push it, lift this 500 pounds, let's go. And then take a shot of his tequila. Basically its tequila with his pre-work out. And just feeling self conscious about yourself. I mean like feeling terrible about yourself because he is so jacked. Him wearing like a cut-off sweatshirt, zip up half way, zipped down where his pectorals are just coming out. Shredded, you know."

Stephen Thompson is scheduled to fight at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson is set to take on Gilbert Burns in the UFC 264 co-main event. The PPV will be headlined by a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Coming off back-to-back decision victories over Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, 'Wonderboy' will look for a decisive finish when he takes on second-ranked Burns.

Stephen Thompson has previously had two shots at the UFC welterweight title against a prime Tyron Woodley. Thompson fought Woodley to a majority draw at UFC 205 and then lost a majority decision to Woodley in an immediate rematch at UFC 209.

Having fought his way back to fourth spot in the welterweight rankings, an emphatic victory over Gilbert Burns could thrust the 38-year old into title contention.

Meanwhile, Burns will be looking to get back in the win column after losing a championship bout against his former teammate Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. The loss also snapped his impressive six-fight winning streak, which included victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

