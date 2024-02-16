"He is the man" - UFC star praises Alexander Volkanovski for cooking team steak dinner while cutting weight for upcoming title fight

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The reigning featherweight champion has been seen on the UFC 298 Embedded: Vlog Series, giving fans a look into how his fight week has been progressing.

A big part is the weight cut, but that didn't deter Alexander Volkanovski from cooking for his entire team. On episode four of the YouTube series, 'The Great' can be seen preparing a steak dinner for his whole team, despite not being able to enjoy the food himself.

Michael Chiesa took note of Volkanovski's actions and took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the featherweight champion. He wrote:

"Getting caught up on everything involving #UFC298 and my biggest takeaway is, @alexvolkanovski is the man. Dude cooks his team a huge steak dinner while he’s cutting weight and can’t eat any of it. Anyone that’s cut weight before is giving that man his props. #TeamVolk"

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Volkanovski will attempt to make the sixth successful defense of his title reign, while the surging Ilia Topuria will aim to make the most of his first title shot, and claim the 145 pound strap for himself.

Ilia Topuria says he "respects" Alexander Volkanovski, but is fighting for his "dreams"

Following the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference, Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria faced off for the press and the fans. In contrast to a typical Volkanovski fight week, things got a bit heated.

Topuria has maintained that Volkanovski will be one of his easier fights and firmly believes that he will be victorious at UFC 298. At the press conference, he didn't hold back and at one point, much like Conor McGregor did to Jose Aldo, grabbed Volkanovski's belt.

For his part, Volkanovski played into things and showed up in his 'Old Man Volk' attire. He even pretended to fall asleep as Topuria was speaking, leaving many amused.

The two faced off at the end of the press conference and, despite the trash talk, expressed respect for each other. Topuria said:

"I respect you as a person, as a professional, I'm just fighting for my dreams."

