"Even he doesn’t believe these words" - Undefeated UFC star reacts to Ilia Topuria claiming Alexander Volkanovski is "easier fight" of his career

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria will headline UFC 298. Ahead of the bout, Topuria described 'The Great' as one of the easier matchups of his career, which raised the eyebrow of another undefeated featherweight in Movsar Evloev.

The unbeaten Russian took to X/Twitter to criticize Topuria's claims.

Evloev responded to Topuria's assertion by scoffing at the suggestion that Volkanovski, one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, could be one of the easier matchups of his career:

"Even he doesn’t believe these words."

Topuria is currently undefeated, having decisively finished most of his opponents. However, Topuria's recent win was not a finish, as he scored a unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett to secure his title shot. His performance was widely regarded as a boxing masterclass.

Much of 'El Matador's' rhetoric ahead of his matchup with Volkanovski has been defined by his supreme confidence. Some, however, feel that the Georgian-Spaniard's confidence is bordering on cockiness, with Volkanovski expressing his desire to humble Topuria.

Topuria, by contrast, has promised to finish the always-durable Volkanovski, which is a tough ask. However, the Australian star was recently knocked out by Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, which took place just four months ago. So, some observers have questioned whether Volkanovski is returning too quickly.

Regardless, the bout will prove pivotal, as it will determine the complexion of the UFC featherweight division going forward. Volkanovski is 35 years old, which is the point at which most fighters in the lighter-weight classes begin to decline. If Topuria wins, it would mark the beginning of a new era at 145 pounds.

Alexander Volkanovski's last UFC featherweight title defense

Before his disastrous rematch with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight championship against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. It was one of the Australian phenom's most dominant showings, as he completely ran through Rodriguez.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez:

He imposed his wrestling game early, securing takedowns, before a stunning Rodriguez in round three. With his foe hurt, Volkanovski scored a takedown and finished him with ground-and-pound to defend his title for the fifth time.