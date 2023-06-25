Has there ever been a 10-7 round in the UFC? Find out how rare was judge Chris Lee's score for Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett

UFC Jacksonville delivered in every aspect, and the main event was no exception. Ilia Topuria showcased sheer dominance and solidified his status as a future title challenger with a resounding unanimous decision victory over Josh Emmett. Topuria's performance was nothing short of extraordinary, as evidenced by one judge awarding him a rare 10-7 round, while the overall 50-42 scorecard stands as one of the most lopsided in MMA history.

Judge Chris Lee scored the dominant fourth round 10-7 in favor of Topuria, while the other two judges scored it 10-8 in favor of the fiery Spaniard. This begs the question: has there ever been a 10-7 round in the organization before?

Ilia Topuria being granted the 10-7 score marked only the fourth instance in UFC history where a judge scored a round with such remarkable decisiveness. Back in August 2006, while making his promotional debut, Forrest Petz made history by recording the first instance of such a decisive scorecard. Petz secured a unanimous decision victory over Sammy Morgan, with one judge scoring the bout 30-23, which included a 10-7 round.

On this date in 2006, Forrest Petz earned the most lopsided scorecard ever submitted for a three-round UFC fight.



Petz knocked opponent Sam Morgan down five times — still the record for knockdowns in a single UFC bout — and was awarded a 30-23 score by judge Marcos Rosales.

Interestingly, Josh Emmett, who was at the receiving end of Topuria's exceptional and commanding performance, had previously achieved a similar feat against Felipe Arantes in 2017. In the first round of the bout, Emmett unleashed a barrage of powerful strikes that resulted in an unprecedented four knockdowns, prompting judge Paul Sutherland to score decisively in Emmett's favor.

The fourth such instance occurred when Khamzat Chimaev made his debut against John Phillips in 2020. While he won the fight by submission in the second round, his dominant display in the first round saw him being awarded the elusive 10-7 score by one judge.

10-7 rounds in the UFC: Ilia Topuria claims that he's interested in only one fight besides the coveted title shot

Following his emphatic unanimous decision victory over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville, Ilia Topuria is convinced that he deserves a crack at the featherweight championship next.

At UFC 290 next month, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will lock horns to determine the undisputed featherweight champion. While Topuria would like to fight the winner of the bout, he remains open to challenging himself against Max Holloway next.

Speaking in the post-fight media scrum, Topuria stated:

“I’m the next guy in the line. I can wait. One of the best skills that I have is patience. If they offer me to fight with Max Holloway in Spain, let’s do it. If not, I’m going to wait for my title fight. That’s all.”

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ilia Topuria believes he's "next in line" for a title shot and only a fight against Max Holloway in Spain could entice him not to wait.

