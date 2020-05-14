UFC Fight Night Jacksonville.

On the heels of UFC's successful return to live programming with 249, Dana White and co. presented a UFC fight Night card from the Jacksonville arena that, in all honesty, looked pretty modest on paper but it still had potential to entertain the fight fans who are in lockdown all around the world.

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in a Light Heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville. Ben Rothwell welcomed former LHW title contender Ovince Saint Preux to the heavyweight division in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville.

Lightweight prospects Alexander Hernandez and Drew Dober squared off against each other on the main card as well. Bantamweights Andrei Arlovski featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in a heavyweight clash against Phillipe Lins.

All-action Bantamweights Ricky Simon and Ray Borg fought each other in what was expected to be fast and furious show-stealer.

On that note, here are the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville:

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville Results - Prelims

Micheal Johnson and Thiago Moises rounded up the main card with a Lightweight contest.

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure via (punches) (3:40, Round 2)

Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (punches and elbow) (0:49, Round 2)

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville Results - Main Card

#6. Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Johnson vs. Moises.

Michael Johnson wanted to kickstart another journey towards securing a possible Lightweight title shot and the long-time veteran looked to get resurgence rolling with a win over Thiago Moises. Moises was 1-2 in the UFC and he needed a win to get his career back on track.

Round 1: Johnson in the blue trunks took the southpaw position while Moises was in orthodox. Johnson was the one to press forward.

Moises changed levels and shot for the takedown after 40 seconds. Johnson stuffed it but Moises kept up the pressure with the inside leg kicks. Johnson was looking to sprawl and brawl while Moises intended to take the fight to the ground. Moises went for the right high kick, which hit Johnson's guard.

Johnson connected with a solid body kick. He followed it up with a straight left. He led with his power hand and landed a few good strikes. Johnson kept Moises on the back foot by not letting down with the volume of strikes. Johnson kept landing with the 1-2, to the face and the body, while also mixing it up with the body kicks. Michael's hands looked smooth and fluid in the first round. Johnson was controlling all the engagement as he put in the work against the fence. They ended the round in a clinch against the cage.

10-8 Johnson

Round 2: Moises went for the single leg right off the gate and he trapped Johnson's right leg. Johnson found himself on top of Moises but Rhiago pulled guard and didn't let go of Johnson's right leg. He rolled over and locked in the heel hook. The referee missed the first tap from Johnson but he eventually stopped the fight as The Menace was in a lot of pain.

Result: Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson def. via submission (heel hook) (0-25, Round 2)

That was a big win in the book for Thiago Moises that revitalizes his UFC career. He called out Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in his post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville.

You've got to feel bad for Johnson as he dominated the first round and somehow got caught in a heel hook early in the second.

What's next for The Menace, who is on a 3-fight losing streak for the second time in his career?

