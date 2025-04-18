  • home icon
  • "He might win" - Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria clash over Conor McGregor’s presidential ambitions in Ireland

By Subham
Modified Apr 18, 2025 18:52 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) and Ilia Topuria (middle) weigh in on Conor McGregor
Joe Rogan (left) and Ilia Topuria (middle) weigh in on Conor McGregor's (right) chances of becoming President of Ireland. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria appeared on episode #166 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. At a point in the episode, the duo gave their thoughts on Conor McGregor’s chances of becoming the President of Ireland.

'The Notorious' intends to run for president of Ireland and implement numerous reforms to help the populace and end any unlawful or corrupt activities.

Irish lawmakers have, however, rejected his candidacy, and the former UFC champion is having trouble winning political support. According to the recent reports, the Irish government has also taken steps to prevent McGregor from running for mayor of Dublin.

Topuria and Rogan weighed in on McGregor’s chances of being the President. The UFC commentator said:

"He is very popular in Ireland, and he might win."

Meanwhile, 'La Leyenda' added:

"I asked some people from Ireland that what are the odds that Conor becomes the president. They told me like probably zero."

Check out Ilia Topuria and Joe Rogan's comments below (1:18:03):

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor should be fighting

Conor McGregor’s last UFC outing was his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. During the fight, McGregor suffered a drastic leg injury that sidelined him from the octagon. Following recovery, he featured as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023 opposite Michael Chandler.

The Irishman was slated to battle 'Iron' at UFC 303 last year, but he withdrew because of a toe injury. In 2025, he has hinted at potential retirement. Joe Rogan thinks the Dubliner should be fighting.

In the aforementioned JRE episode, Rogan said:

"He should be fighting. He should be fighting while he can." [1:18:50]

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria, who believes 'The Notorious' will return sooner or later to the octagon, added:

"I really think that he is gonna come back at some point. But we will see." [1:19:00]
Edited by Tejas Rathi
