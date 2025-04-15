Irish government in frenzy as Conor McGregor reportedly sets sights on Dublin's mayoral position 

The Irish government is reportedly taking measures to ensure that former UFC double champion Conor McGregor does not run for the position of mayor in Dublin City. McGregor has seemingly shifted his focus to politics in the last few months and has repeatedly expressed a desire to run for President of Ireland.

Ad

According to a Marca report (dated 15.04.2025), people close to the Irishman suggested that he has now developed a desire to run for the position of mayor of Dublin. This information has caused panic within the Irish government, as the city of Dublin holds about 60% of the country's revenue.

The mayor of Dublin is elected every year by the members of the Dublin City Council. In a bid to prevent McGregor from running for office, the Irish government is reportedly trying to delay the return of powers to the City Council, thereby postponing the direct election of the mayor.

Ad

Trending

Eoin O'Malley, an academic, suggested that Dublin should follow the footsteps of Limerick, which became the first city in Ireland to elect its mayor via the direct method. O'Malley told NewsTalk that rejecting individuals like McGregor would only serve to give:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"More ammunition to the politicians who are essentially extremists."

Conor McGregor visited President Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day

Conor McGregor met President Donald Trump at the White House on St. Patrick's Day 2025. During the visit, the Irishman lauded the extraordinary work ethic of President Trump.

Ad

Prior to the meet-up, 'The Notorious' delivered a speech at the White House, where he openly criticised the government of Ireland.

"I'm here to raise the issues [that] the people of Ireland face and it will be music to the people of Ireland's ears, because, never on the main stage has the issues [that] the people of Ireland face been spoke. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland. It's high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland."

Ad

The Dubliner then proceeded to raise an issue against Ireland's ongoing situation of illegal immigration.

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action- with zero accountability. The illegal immigration rackets is running the ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.