"He missed the target" - Georges St-Pierre reacts to NHL player attempting Superman Punch during Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Hockey Club

Georges St-Pierre recently reacted to an NHL player attempting a Superman Punch in a fight during the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Hockey Club game on Monday. The MMA legend noted that he was impressed and explained why it didn't land.

NHL has been known for allowing fighting, which has become part of the sport and some even going viral on social media. Monday's game was no different as Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit attempted a Superman Punch during his fight with Utah's Michael Kesselring.

The fight ended up shifting the momentum in Utah's favor as they were down 3-0 and would go on to tie the game, before losing in a shootout. Despite being unsuccessful, Benoit's attempt received plenty of attention on both the broadcast and social media.

St-Pierre posted a photo of Benoit's attempt to his X account and shared his thoughts on what transpired on the ice. The UFC Hall of Famer commended the Maple Leafs defenceman for attempting a Superman Punch and mentioned that he didn't land it because he didn't catch Kesselring off guard:

"Superman Punch in the NHL last night. He missed the target because he telegraphed too much but the picture is awesome. [thumbs up emoji]"

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

MMA community reacts to Georges St-Pierre's NHL-related post

The MMA community also shared their reaction to Georges St-Pierre's NHL-related post.

Fans took to the comment section and mentioned that Simon Benoit's Superman Punch attempt is proof of St-Pierre's incredible impact on the sport, while others referenced his famous quote toward Matt Hughes:

"Simone Benoit is also a Laval, Quebec native, so he took some notes from your career 'GSP'!"

"We need more of this in hockey 'GSP'. And LOL, these hockey players gotta start coming to hang out with you and Firas so they can disguise their attacks better"

"I'm not impressed by your Superman Punch"

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reaction to Georges St-Pierre's X post [Image courtesy: @GeorgesStPierre on X]

