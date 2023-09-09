"He molly-whopped this dude" - Former UFC heavyweight picks the best win of Sean Strickland's career

Sean Strickland is hours away from challenging Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. The bout will be 'Tarzan's' first-ever title fight in the promotion, and he has come into this opportunity under less than optimal circumstances as a short-notice replacemenet with barely more than a month to prepare.

That, however, does not mean that Sean Strickland is not an elite fighter. Since his debut in the middleweight division, he has found considerable success as a fighter, winning multiple times, while only sustaining two losses. But what has been the title challenger's greatest win to date?

According (at 12:37 minutes) to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, the 185-pounder's best-ever win is likely his second-round TKO over the much-hyped Russian-German phenom Abusupiyan Magomedov.

"His best win, I would say... Jack Hermansson's a good win, that's a split-decision by the way. His best win was probably his last fight, Magomedov. If you know Magomedov, stylistically, bad fight for Sean Strickland, and he molly-whopped this dude."

Schaub's take is a sensible one. Strickland, who isn't known for his high finishing rate or for having devastating knockout power, dragged Magomedov into deeper waters than he was used to. The Russian-German sensation was accustomed to low-volume first-round affairs, but found himself in unfamiliar territory.

Strickland is a pressure-based, high-volume puncher who forced Magomedov to exert himself at a much higher workrate. By the second round, Magomedov was exhausted and had nothing more to give. While the win marked 'Tarzan's' best performance, his highest-ranked opponent was likely Jack Hermansson.

Did Sean Strickland struggle to make weight for UFC 293?

Sean Strickland hasn't had the easiest road to his UFC 293 title fight. He came in as a short-notice replacement in late July after Dricus du Plessis opted against competing with a foot injury. So between late July and his early September date for his title shot, 'Tarzan' hasn't had much time to prepare.

With a little over a month to train and cut weight, Strickland struggled to get down to the 185-pound mark. During his post-weigh-in interview, he found himself unable to focus on the questions being asked of him and admitted to feeling the effects of a difficult weight cut.