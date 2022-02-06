Who won the fight between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson (5th February 2022)?

UFC Vegas 47 was headlined by a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson. Both fighters came into the octagon hoping to secure a shot at the middleweight title. However, it was Strickland who came away with the win.

'Tarzan' managed to fight his way to a split decision victory over the course of five rounds. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 47-48 and 49-46. Strickland took a measured approach to the fight and was extremely calm throughout the contest.

While Hermansson threw a higher volume of strikes compared to Strickland, it was the Xtreme Couture product that landed strikes more efficiently.

However, Strickland walked away from the fight, drawing a frustrated figure as he felt he could have mixed up his attacks a lot more. Regardless, this victory improved his winning streak to six wins in a row.

Sean Strickland's split decision win against Hermansson puts him in a position to be among the top contenders in the division.

In the aftermath of his triumph, Strickland went on to stake his claim for a title fight in his next outing inside the cage, hoping to bag a fight against the victor of the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker fight.

"I would love to get a title shot. But you know, as the UFC knows, Mick Maynard, he's a great guy. I'm a company man. I will fight whoever you put in front of me. But if they have the belt, I will be very happy. Whoever has the gold, Whittaker or Adesanya, I would love to get that fight," said Strickland.

UFC Fight Night 200: Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson main card results

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via KO (4:10 of Round 1)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:10 of Round 2)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 200: Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson preliminary card results

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission (arm-triangle choke) (1:38 of Round 3)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via KO (0:16 of Round 1)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO (2:57 of Round 1)

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO (2:15 of Round 2)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via submission (injury) (1:22 of Round 1)

