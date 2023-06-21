“He was moving all over the place” - Mike Perry reveals what really happened during his face-off with Conor McGregor

Mike Perry opened up about his face-off with Conor McGregor following his win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 this past April.

During his appearance on episode #141 of the JRE MMA Show, Perry revealed what really happened when McGregor accepted his invitation for a face-off in the ring. He mentioned that he is looking to create an aura for himself and described the moment when the former two-division UFC champion stood in front of him.

He said:

"I stood still and I couldn't be wavered or moved. He was moving all over the place. I mean, that says that he was free in that moment to do so, obviously. But it was me respectfully calling him out, which shows the professional in martial arts that I have been for so many years...I mean, everything he does, people watch that sh*t." [0:27 - 1:08]

Rogan then chimed in and noted that it would be a spectacle if the Irishman were to compete in a bare-knuckle bout. He mentioned that a bare-knuckle bout against 'Platinum' would do very well on pay-per-view, saying:

"If somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, do you know how big that would be? Mike, you versus him...Oh my, that would be wild in bare-knuckle...If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least." [1:43 - 2:19]

It seems unlikely that the UFC would risk allowing their biggest star to compete in a bare-knuckle fight, so a bare-knuckle fight with Perry would depend on McGregor's contract status.

Check out the full video:

Daniel Cormier believes fame has gotten the best of Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier opened up about Conor McGregor's controversy outside the octagon and believes that fame has gone to his head.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, the UFC Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the allegations made towards 'The Notorious' when he attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. He mentioned that it comes down to who the Irishman is surrounding himself with, saying:

"You [Ryan Clark] and I don't know that level of fame...We just never got there, but you almost become a victim to the fame, and it seems as though he's willing to let go of that, let go of the idea that he can do less, that he has to be insulated, that he has to be surrounded by people that say no." [10:40 - 11:02]

