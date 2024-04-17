"He needs to be careful" - Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty should tone down on his criticism of other contenders

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison and reigning two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty have been trading barbs over social media and through the press as of late.

The 38-year-old veteran and the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion have mutual respect for each other. But that hasn't stopped their bad blood from boiling over.

Harrison, on the one hand, has had a huge problem with Haggerty criticizing and calling out other fighters in an abrasive manner. 'Hitman' is one to smack talk, but for some reason, Haggerty just rubs him the wrong way.

The fiery English striker sent a warning to Haggerty in a recent interview with Sky Sports. 'Hitman' said:

"He [Jonathan Haggerty] needs to be careful of what he's saying here and just think about it."

Haggerty has talked trash with guys like Fabricio Andrade, Nico Carrillo, and Harrison himself.

Liam Harrison is set to make his highly anticipated comeback when he takes on Japanese star Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Liam Harrison looks forward to rediscovering himself in ONE 167 comeback: "I've got a lot of questions that need to be answered"

38-year-old veteran Liam Harrison believes his upcoming fight with Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video will answer a lot of questions as to where he's at currently in his career.

'Hitman' is looking to prove that he still belongs among the elite, even at this stage in his career.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"It should be good. It should be a really exciting fight. He's got a lot to prove. I've got a lot of questions that need to be answered to everyone who's going to want to see what form I'm going to come back in. So yeah, I have tunnel vision, that's all it at the minute."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

