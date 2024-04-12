WATCH: Liam Harrison shows his high-risk, high-reward combo to set up a blinding spinning back elbow

It comes as no surprise to any combat sports fans that Muay Thai fighters possess deadly power within them, and English star Liam Harrison is more than happy to share some of his secrets.

Harrison has been out of action for the better part of two years due to him dealing with injuries, but that has not stopped him from being a true practitioner of the art of eight limbs.

During his time away from the Circle, the Bad Company gym product has previously shared on social media how he generates his knockout power and recently pointed out how to deal maximum damage with the vaunted spinning elbow.

Taking to his Instagram account, Harrison stated:

"Straight through the middle. We're going up. The elbow isn't coming round because if Andy's got his right hand glued to his head as I spin, I'm gonna him [on the gloves]. "

He continued:

"I'm going straight up through the middle of the guard [with] my momentum. I have to lean forward into it. If I don't lean forward into the kick when I'm here, I'll be nowhere near him. It's not gonna work."

Liam Harrison is set for ONE Circle return on June 7

At 38 years old, Harrison knows his fighting career is nearing its end and wants to go out in a blaze of glory for when that time comes.

His first bout since 2022 will see him fight inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7 at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout, whom Harrison was impressed by during his promotional debut.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

