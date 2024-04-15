WATCH: Liam Harrison explains the importance of reading the defense before launching a calf-crushing leg kick

Before Liam Harrison makes his highly anticipated return to the Circle on June 7, the one-time ONE world title challenger is offering his insight on how to land the perfect calf kick.

Harrison has been on the shelf ever since suffering a horrific knee injury during his brief battle with Thai legend Nong-O Hama in August 2022. Since then, the 'Hitman' has stayed busy rehabbing, healing, and offering his expertise to fans and aspiring fighters eager to improve their skills in the ring.

Recently, the British fan favorite broke down how to land a solid low kick on an opponent utilizing a narrower stance.

"In Muay Thai, most people have a narrower stance," Harrison explains. "Now, if Andy's in this narrow Muay Thai stance, if I try and throw a calf kick when his leg is pointed out like that, I'm just gonna smash my own shin to bits. It can be used, but you have to step out."

He added:

"So if I was gonna use it in a fight, which in some of my fights you will have seen me use it, the way I do is if I throw a low kick first and Andy blocks, I know that it's going to be pointed out. This way, I know exactly what his reaction is going to be. So the next time, I'm gonna fake and step out slightly. So as Andy's legs come up, I can get around the back and kick unto the calf."

Liam Harrison meets Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in his return at ONE 167

After nearly two years of recovery, Liam Harrison will compete for the first time when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167. There, the 'Hitman' will be tasked with taking out Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Making his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 38 last year, Kitano looked impressive in his unanimous decision win over Halil Kutukcu. The 27-year-old goes into his clash with Harrison with 25 career wins to his credit and could immediately establish himself as a legitimate contender in ONE's loaded bantamweight Muay Thai division with a win in The Land of Smiles.

Are you excited to see Liam Harrison once again strap on the four-ounce gloves for one final run in ONE?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

