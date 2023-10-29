“He needs to be disqualified” - Tyson Fury hits Francis Ngannou with illegal elbow after knockdown, fans outraged

Fight fans were outraged with Tyson Fury for hitting Francis Ngannou with an illegal strike in their professional boxing match. The duo met inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night for a ten-round contest.

The highly anticipated fight saw Francis Ngannou perform exceptionally well against the WBC heavyweight champion in spite of being inexperienced in the sport. During an exchange in the fight, 'The Gypsy King' accidentally hit Francis Ngannou with an elbow that appeared to have a visible impact on the Cameroonian.

While unintentional illegal strikes are a part of the sport, one particular strike in the fight did not sit too well with the fight fans. The video of this sequence was posted on MMA Mania’s official ‘X’ handle.

After ten hard-fought rounds, Tyson Fury won the fight via a razor-thin split decision and kept his undefeated record safe. Francis Ngannou, who knocked down the lineal heavyweight champion in the third round, walked away with millions of new fans in the boxing realm with a strong showing in his debut. The judges scored the contest 96-94. 95-94 and 94-95 in Tyson Fury’s favor.