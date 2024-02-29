"He needs a hug" - Sean Strickland called out by Jake Paul for "hiding behind a tough man complex"

Jake Paul recently accused Sean Strickland of projecting a facade of toughness.

Following the widespread attention garnered by the sparring video involving Strickland and Rumble streamer Sneako earlier this month, 'The Problem Child' extended a sparring challenge worth $1 million to the former UFC middleweight champion.

'Tarzan' expressed willingness to accept Paul's challenge but cited potential legal ramifications stemming from his contractual obligations with the UFC. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer remains unconvinced by his statements.

During a recent episode of the BS w/Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' asserted that Strickland is insecure and merely pretends to have a tough persona:

"The guy seems to be having some sort of quarter-life crisis there and spazzing out on everyone, trying to beat up some influencers and such. We could spar for a million dollars."

He added:

"So you spar an influencer, but all of a sudden, when I challenge you and want to send you a private jet, he's making up excuses saying he's going to get sued by people. I feel bad for the guy. I see a very insecure, lost, wannabe like alpha male that's hiding behind the tough man complex. He needs a hug."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

The fiery MMA fighter found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. A viral video clip from the Rumble stream showed Strickland engaging in a boxing session with Sneako. However, what was intended to be a friendly spar turned into a one-sided beatdown.

Strickland unleashed a barrage of powerful punches to Sneako's face, resulting in visible bloodshed. Despite attempts by individuals at the UFC Performance Institute to stop the fight by throwing in the towel, 'Tarzan' persisted in his assault.

Check out the video below:

Sean Strickland opens up about refusing to work with "fat women"

Sean Strickland recently provided an unconventional explanation for his avoidance of women who have a certain body type in business dealings.

The former UFC middleweight champion is known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial views on various sensitive subjects, such as feminism and LGBTQ+ matters. Recently, he shared an unorthodox viewpoint on overweight women on X, a stance that might be deemed highly contentious by some:

"I've come to realize something about myself... I can't do business with fat women, even if it's a good deal... It's like something in me doesn't trust them... Just me? Lol"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

