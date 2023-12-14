"He needs just embrace all the sh*t" - Ex-UFC standout takes aim at Ian Garry, criticizes him for being all talk and no action

UFC welterweight sensation Ian Garry was criticized by another former UFC welterweight for being all talk in the lead-up to his scheduled UFC 296 fight but not showing up in any significant way.

Darren Till, who exited the promotion earlier this year, took to X and called out Garry on his no-show. 'The Future' was under heavy scrutiny from fans and fellow mixed martial arts fighters alike for his marriage with English presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

However, as pointed out by a fan on X, Garry has not made a single appearance on any UFC Embedded Vlog Series videos or even featured in any interview during fight week ahead of the last pay-per-view of the year.

Till remarked on this by calling on Garry to back up his trash talk and show his mettle against the heavy trolling.

He wrote:

"This is not good look for Ian. Live by the sword die by the sword. He chatted a lot of shit about Neil magny & Geoff Neil. Now the shoe on other foot he doesn’t come to defend himself. He needs just embrace all the shit everyone chatting about him. I wish him luck the weekend. Be a tough mental battle for him this one I reckon."

Check out Darren Till's post on X below:

Vicente Luque reacts to Ian Garry's withdrawal by graciously wishing him a speedy recovery

After all the pre-fight drama, Ian Garry was forced to withdraw from his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque due to an illness.

A doctor's diagnosis revealed that Garry had pneumonia, and he was not allowed to continue further.

His opponent, Vicente Luque, addressed the situation in an Instagram post and wished Ian Garry well. Luque also stated that he had a positive weight cut and fight camp.

“First of all, I wish the best recovery. Speedy recovery for him, and the best for his family – and it’s really unfortunate. I was so ready for this fight. I’ve had a great training camp... They know how ready I am for this fight. Weight cut has been going so, so good – the easiest weight cut I’ve ever had in my career. I have all my team here supporting me. A lot of guys came out in this fight. A lot of people supported me to come watch the fight, as well, and unfortunately it’s not going to happen."

Check out his post below: