"He needs to sober up" - Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley is a tougher fight than Conor McGregor, tells Irishman to get back into the win column

Not too long ago, Jake Paul was offering Conor McGregor $50 million to accept a fight against him.

A lot has changed since.

Conor McGregor has lost twice to Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul has picked up victories over two decorated former UFC stars - Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. After securing a split decision win over T-Wood on Sunday night, Jake Paul was questioned about Conor McGregor at the press conference.

'The Problem Child' reminded everyone that he now has five consecutive wins under his belt, while Conor McGregor has managed to secure only one victory in the past four years. Jake Paul suggested that the Irishman should focus on himself instead and get himself to the gym. He also said that Tyron Woodley was a much tougher fight than Conor McGregor would ever be for him.

"We're on the path to a lot bigger fights. I'm salivating too, because I'm just getting warmed up. Conor McGregor has a lot more to focus on besides me right now. I'm five wins in a row. He is one and three in the past four years. So guy needs to get off of his little vodka or whatever the f*** his brand is, and sober up and start to get back in the f***ing gym and then we can f***ing fight. But to be honest, no way he hits harder than Woodley, he doesn't weigh as much as Woodley, he's shorter than Woodley. I said it before the fight, I think Woodley is a harder fight than him, especially on the way he's going. Conor's going down, I'm going up. Woodley came in game. We'll see," Jake Paul said.

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Conor McGregor took a shot at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight earlier tonight with a one-word tweet and a follow-up video.

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

Here is the follow-up tweet:

My lobster pasta is on route. pic.twitter.com/KyBksSzZT5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul claims he sold more tickets than Conor McGregor

Jake Paul claimed that his fight with Tyron Woodley sold more tickets in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, than Conor McGregor did in his city, Dublin, Ireland, for UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandao.

However, Jake Paul conveniently overlooked the fact that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the venue for tonight's fight, has at least 6,000 more seats than 3Arena, the venue in Dublin where Conor McGregor fought Diego Brandao.

Jake Paul is saying he sold more tickets in Cleveland than Conor McGregor did Ireland.



It should be noted the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has 6,000 more seats than the 3Arena. #PaulWoodley #PaulWoodley — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) August 30, 2021

