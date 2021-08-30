Jake Paul claims he sold more tickets against Tyron Woodley than Conor McGregor did in his hometown event in Dublin

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley certainly know how to market an event. They did it very well with their first fight, and there is no reason to doubt the fact that they'll one-up themselves should they decide to run it back. However, following his split decision win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul declared that he had successfully sold more seats than Conor McGregor in Dublin.

Harking back to the UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandao event, Jake Paul declared that he had outsold Conor McGregor's tally of tickets even though the Dubliner was fighting in his backyard under the UFC's banner.

"I sold more tickets than Conor McGregor did in his hometown with the whole backing of the UFC, in my fourth fight ever," said Paul.

Jake Paul conveniently overlooks an essential factor

While talking up his ability to sell tickets for his fight and dismissing McGregor's efforts in Dublin, Jake Paul disregarded an essential piece of information - the fact that the capacity of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, is much more than the 3Arena.

The UFC Dublin event was held in 2014 at the 3Arena that used to be known as The O2. The arena has a capacity of 13,000. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, on the other hand, can accommodate 20,562 at a time. Therefore, it is no surprise that Jake Paul outsold Conor McGregor.

"Jake Paul is saying he sold more tickets in Cleveland than Conor McGregor did Ireland. It should be noted the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has 6,000 more seats than the 3Arena," said Jose Youngs.

The fact that Jake Paul is comparing himself to Conor McGregor is nothing short of absurd. 'The Problem Child' has been trying hard to build his legitimacy in the combat sports community, and Conor McGregor's name has been at the tip of his tongue all along the way. However, competing with a household name like Conor McGregor when it comes to selling a fight is all for naught, for there is only one 'Notorious'.

That said, Jake Paul definitely proved a lot of naysayers wrong with his victory over Tyron Woodley and is a surefire draw in the fight game. It will be interesting to see who he fights next.

