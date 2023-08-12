"He would be a nightmare" - Sean O'Malley breaks down how a fight between coach Tim Welch and Bradley Martyn would go

Sean O'Malley recently answered whether or not his coach Tim Welch would be able to defeat Bradley Martyn in a fight.

Martyn is a bodybuilder and YouTuber, currently boasting an impressive three million subscribers on the platform. The 34-year-old gained fame by uploading videos of himself doing stunts or showcasing impressive feats of strength.

Recently, Martyn angered members of the MMA community after comments he made regarding ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He claimed that he would have no issue defeating 'Mighty Mouse' in a street fight.

Now, O'Malley has answered whether or not Martyn would be able to go toe-to-toe against his coach Tim Welch. The bodybuilder weighs 260lbs whereas Welch, who trains O'Malley at the MMA Lab gym, weighs 200lbs.

According to 'Sugar', Welch would have a better chance against the bigger man if he can extend the fight. O'Malley also expects to see his coach come out on top in a lot of scrambles. He said on a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show:

"Tim is 200lb, Bradley's what? 260lbs? 265lbs? If it goes over a couple minutes and there's any kind of scrambles Tim will shoot on him. Bradley is pretty athletic though. It would be a nightmare. Bradley's whole thing is street fighting... It would be hard."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (20:00):

Sean O'Malley believes Aljamain Sterling is under pressure ahead of their UFC 292 bout

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are currently set to face off next weekend at UFC 292 for the bantamweight title. The bout marks O'Malley's first chance at UFC gold, whereas Sterling is looking to extend his 135-pound title defense record to four.

'Sugar' recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where he was asked to clarify a story from 'Funk Master'. Sterling had revealed that O'Malley had sent him a DM, which stated he looked nervous during an interview.

Sean O'Malley explained that he feels as though Aljamain Sterling is nervous ahead of their fight and is likely feeling the pressure because he still has a lot of weight to cut. He said:

"I just let him know. I said, 'Hey champ you look a little nervous' when I saw him on the TV... Just being honest, you know, this moment might be getting to him a little bit. What was that, 14 or 13 days out from the weigh-ins. I'm sure he's still got a lot of weight to cut. He's dealing with these 'injuries' so I thought he looked a little nervous and I thought I'd let him know. And I did."

Catch Sean O'Malley's explanation here (2:50):