“He has nothing to surprise me with” - Sanzhar Zakirov says taking care of business against Hu Yong is no problem

Sanzhar Zakirov exudes supreme confidence that nothing Chinese martial artist ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong brings to the table will surprise him one bit.The undefeated Uzbek warrior and No.4-ranked contender dismisses any concerns about facing surprises from the No.5-ranked fighter in their flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 36.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Khaturaev Team warrior explained his complete preparation while expressing confidence about handling whatever his opponent displays inside the squared circle in Bangkok, Thailand.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Sanzhar Zakirov said:&quot;I watched all his fights, he has nothing to surprise me with.&quot;Should the 22-year-old fighter, nicknamed ‘Tornado’, claim another massive victory, he will extend his perfect slate to 16-0 while establishing himself as a legitimate threat in ONE Championship's loaded flyweight division.His bold declaration reflects the confidence that he brings into this pivotal encounter, which marks his seventh appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization.The athlete from Uzbekistan has eyes on the ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu, and it'll be hard to deny him a shot at the 26 pounds of gold if he carries on his winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanzhar Zakirov is certain he's a better fighter than Hu YongIn the same interview with ONE, Sanzhar Zakirov detailed just why he's rather confident that he's a cut above the man that will be standing across from him on fight night in Bangkok, Thailand.The 22-year-old said:&quot;His punches [are] not bad, good takedown defense, but I am better both in striking and grappling.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, this Friday, October 3.