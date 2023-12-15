“He is not an ordinary fighter” – Tawanchai knows he’ll be in for the fight of his life against fellow Thai destroyer Superbon

Combat sports athletes are among the most intensely competitive people in the world thanks to their fiery nature in pursuit of their goals to be the best fighter in their respective weight division and sport.

For ONE Championship fans, they have almost been spoiled for the better part of the past 10 years as the world’s greatest athletes from disciplines such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and MMA have plied their craft inside the ring or cage.

In the case of Tawanchai PK Saenchai, his star in the world of combat sports has only continued to rise and it has reached its apex by way of him capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September of last year in a grueling five-round war.

Next up for Tawanchai is a megafight against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 in defense of his world title and complimented his fellow countryman’s strengths in an interview with ONE Championship:

“He is one of the best strikers in the world. He is definitely not an ordinary fighter.”

What has been said about their bout?

Superbon has been raring for a championship shot after failing to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Chingiz Allazov and has been showcasing his handiwork during training on social media.

Regardless of what version of Superbon appears before Tawanchai, the division kingpin is more than ready to turn away Superbon’s aspirations for gold.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available to watch live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.