Rising through the ranks and eventually achieving top dog status is the main goal for any combat sports athlete looking to make a living as a fighter.

But once they do reach the top of the mountain, the hardest part of it all is staying there. Such is the circle of life in the world of combat sports where the only person a fighter can blame if they fail to attain such heights is themselves, and the same applies to ONE Championship athletes.

In the case of Tawanchai PK Saenchai, all comers are very much welcome to try and dethrone him. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion has been on an absolute tear after racking up wins against the likes of Niclas Larsen, Jo Nattawut, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Tawanchai has always been confident in his abilities to come out victorious, but he will face the biggest test of his career when he takes on Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai had the following to say about Superbon’s aspirations to become a two-sport champion:

“I’ve prepared a lot of things for him. Let’s find out in the ring. I’m confident I will beat him as well. This belt belongs to me. I won’t give it to anyone without a fight. I will do my best to keep it."

What has been said about Tawanchai’s title defense against Superbon?

In Tawanchai’s eyes, he and the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion are not too different from one another owing to their skill sets inside the cage.

From Superbon’s camp, the Pattalung, Thailand, native has been sharing workout videos of himself working on his boxing in preparation for the impending megafight between the two Thais.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available to watch live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.