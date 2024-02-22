"He played his games" - Alex Pereira explains why third UFC fight with Israel Adesanya never happened

Alex Pereira was once hopeful of an MMA trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, such a matchup no longer appears to be in the cards, and 'Poatan' has placed the blame at Adesanya's feet. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Pereira expressed his frustration with Adesanya

When asked by Ariel Helwani about any previous potential of him facing 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 300 before being booked to face Jamahal Hill, 'Poatan' claimed that it was due to Adesanya's refusal to entertain the fight.

"He stayed like that. He played his games, he talked his stuff, but nothing happened after that."

When, again, prompted by Helwani about the fight, specifically if he would take it after UFC 300, Pereira was dismissive, with his manager translating on his behalf.

"He really wanted the fight but after this stuff, no. Not taking into consideration anything like that. I think it's over."

Pereira is referring to Adesanya's dismissal of a potential trilogy after the former captured the UFC light heavyweight championship. After TKO'ing Jiří Procházka, 'Poatan' challenged 'The Last Stylebender' to return for a fateful third encounter, but Adesanya claimed he was content with his previous knockout win.

Given Adesanya's words, there was hardly any more talk about the pair's trilogy, as both men moved on. Now, Pereira is focused on Hill and has even entertained a possible transition to heavyweight in the future, where blockbuster fights with the likes of Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane await.

Alex Pereira wants to headline UFC 301 after UFC 300

UFC 301 is scheduled to be hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Naturally, Alex Pereira, as one of just two reigning UFC champions from Brazil, should be a potential headliner. Unfortunately, the promotion's struggles to secure a compelling UFC 300 headliner prompted them to enlist his services in the main event.

Nevertheless, 'Poatan' has expressed his desire to fight at UFC 301, claiming that if he emerges from UFC 300 free of any injuries, he will aim to defend his light heavyweight crown on Brazilian soil.