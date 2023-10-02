"He plays by his own rules" - Daniel Cormier tells Aljamain Sterling the ugly truth about difference between him and Sean O'Malley

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is starkly different to his predecessor Aljamain Sterling, according to Daniel Cormier.

The former double champ Cormier, on his YouTube channel, spoke on the differences between O'Malley and Sterling, citing that the current champion asserts himself more then 'Funk Master' used to.

“From the contract negotiations to the amount of time he’s willing to sit to the type of fights. People were always talking about the matchups that Sean O’Malley received on his way to the title. He had to take the matchup put ahead of him or say no to them knowing that even though you said no, something else is going to come back in your direction and you’ll be okay with it. Sean, we want you to headline a Fight Night, nope I ain’t doing it. He plays by his own rules.”

'DC' further added that with growing superstardom, Sean O'Malley's influence will also increase.

“And I think because he plays by his own rules that is why he will not have to live in the same way that Aljamain lived as champion. Because if Sean O’Malley doesn’t feel like he wants to fight him, he won’t be forced. He will not be forced. And the more his star grows, the more input he will have on what his journey looks like.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments below [6:44]:

Sean O'Malley talks about his first title defence, keen to fight Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley was quick to call out Marlon Vera in the aftermath of his championship victory and he confirmed that he wanted to face 'Chito' in December.

However, UFC 296 will be headlined by Leon Edwards defense of his welterweight title against Colby Covington. Sean O'Malley also claimed that the UFC plans to have him headline his own pay-per-view in a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan.

“I really, really did truly want to fight in December. Like when I called out Chito in December, but I talked to UFC and they kind of already had [plans]. They want me to main event my own show, which I think it’s f*****g dope. I’m down with that. I think UFC 300 is in April. That would be a sweet card to be on... I’ve still got to go out there and prove it. I think once you become champ, it’s like are you champ? You’ve got to go defend the belt. You’ve got to defend the f****** belt, so I’m looking forward to that.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the full podcast episode below:

