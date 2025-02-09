"He and 'Poatan' have this is common", "LET THEM FIGHT" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's ice-cold description of Sean Strickland training session

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland have recently been going back-and-forth on social media, talking trash against each other. But there was a time when the two individuals shared a cordial relationship. Strickland and 'Borz' had once trained together.

Chimaev was recently asked about his experience of training with 'Tarzan' and how he managed to communicate with him. The 30-year-old responded by saying there was no communication and he got the better of Strickland in training.

"We didn't communicate. I just beat him up."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comment below:

Chimaev's comment caught the attention of several MMA fans who shared their reaction on social media.

One fan shared that Chimaev could possibly defeat Strickland and advocated for a matchup between the two middleweights.

"This dude doesn't joke on what he says. He is STRONG and he could/would really beat up Sean. A fight would be impressive between the two. Are we having a fight already? LET THEM FIGHT!!!"

One user claimed that Chimaev's statement reflected his similarities with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

"He and Poatan [Alex Pereira] have this in common."

One individual gave his thoughts on the potential matchup and argued that if 'Borz' managed to score a takedown, he would defeat Strickland.

"Sean said that when he sparred Khamzat that Khamzat submitted him. So, if they ever do fight, it will be like every Khamzat fight if he is able to secure one takedown & control his opponent then he will be able to get a [submission], but if he isn't able to, then the fight will be interesting."

One fan was not convinced of Chimaev's claim that he beat up Strickland in training.

"I doubt Khamzat beat Sean up. He's just yapping at this point."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's statement

