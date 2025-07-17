"He pressures and brawls very well" - Petchtanong dissects Yuki Yoza's strengths ahead of Lumpinee showdown

Petchtanong Petchfergus has done his homework on Yuki Yoza ahead of their epic bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

The Thai legend faces the former K-1 champion in their three-round tilt inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where both fighters will look to make a statement in the competitive weight bracket.

"Yuki is a very skilled fighter. He's very quick and agile. He's quite good. The fight where he debuted in ONE and ended Elbrus Osmanov's undefeated streak showed that he's incredibly fit, strong, and durable," Petchtanong told ONE Championship.

"He pressures and brawls very well, true to his karateka style."

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion's respectful assessment of his Japanese opponent comes after witnessing Yoza's impressive promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past May.

That evening, the 27-year-old Team Vasileus warrior used his signature aggressive style to hand the Russian slugger the first defeat of his career inside the same venue.

Petchtanong has detected a plan that'll suit him best against Yoza

Petchtanong's tactical preparations reveal that he's taken notice of Yoza's diverse skill set, particularly his ability to seamlessly blend karate techniques with traditional kickboxing elements.

"I already have a plan to deal with Yuki. First, I won't underestimate him. I'll be careful shot-for-shot and defend well, especially against his tricky leg kicks and his fast punches," the Thai veteran continued.

"Because when we sparred, I saw how fast his punches were, so I need to focus on defending. As for my other weapons, I've prepared everything, and I'm ready to adapt to the situation."

Yoza dropped by Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, last year to train alongside ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Petchtanong, and Nong-O Hama.

With some knowledge about what his foe brings to the table, the Thai veteran hopes his intel will propel him to victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai come July 18.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

