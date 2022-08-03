"He probably fought everybody in that class" - Fans react to childhood picture of Nick Diaz holding up a fist for his 2nd grade class picture

MMA fans have reacted to an image of Nick Diaz in 2nd grade after the UFC veteran celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday.

The image, shared on MMA History Today's Instagram, showed the Stockton fighter taking a 2nd grade class picture. While all the children are stood smiling, Diaz had his arm raised in the air clenching a fist, with many fans believing this proves he was destined to become a fighter.

Fans of Diaz rushed to the comments, with one in particular joking that he likely fought everybody in the picture:

"He probably fought everybody in that class lmao"

Another fan thanked both Nick and Nate Diaz for the impact the brothers have had on his life:

"Guys, it's not about the best fighter or the best records. Nick and his brother has stories that tho further than sports. I'll be forever grateful for them to inspire me shift my life around. Happy Birthday King. Hope you are in peace."

One user revealed Nick Diaz was the reason he became a fan of MMA:

"He got me into MMA in 2010...In my eyes he will always be up with the best of the best."

Conor McGregor labels Nick Diaz a "legend"

While most MMA fans will know that the Diaz brothers need no praise, UFC star Conor McGregor couldn't help but label Nick Diaz a legend after the veteran spoke to cancer patients at a hospital.

The 38-year-old went to Chipsa Hospital to speak with patients suffering from cancer or those that have survived the disease. 'Diabo' spoke about the art of overcoming fears and staying strong in what is a horrible situation for the patients:

"Shout and big thanks to @nickdiaz209 for coming to speak to our patients at @chipsahospitaloffical about fighting fear and staying strong during a fight."

Despite having a heated rivalry with his younger brother Nate, the Irishman took to Twitter praise the UFC veteran.

'Diablo' last appeared in the octagon at UFC 266 last year where he faced former rival Robbie Lawler. The walk to the octagon put an end to a six-year hiatus with the UFC and despite losing the bout via 3rd round retirement, Diaz is expected to return to the octagon once again.

