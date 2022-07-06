Conor McGregor hails "real fighting legend" Nick Diaz after the latter's words of encouragement to cancer patients at Chipsa Hospital

Conor McGregor has made his presence felt on social media despite his long-drawn absence from the sport. The Irishman is recovering from a leg injury after his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to praise another MMA fan favorite after a heartwarming gesture. Former UFC fighter Nick Diaz made a trip to the Chipsa Hospital to meet cancer survivors and spoke on fighting fear and staying strong.

Here's what one of the individuals from the hospital posted:

"Shout and big thanks to @nickdiaz209 for coming to speak to our patients at @chipsahospitaloffical about fighting fear and staying strong during a fight."

McGregor then retweeted the post admiring Diaz's effort and dedication to the cause, saying:

"Real fighting legend."

Nick Diaz's most recent fight came at UFC 266 where he faced Robbie Lawler in a highly anticipated rematch in 2021. However, Lawler got the better of his former adversary, avenging his defeat from their first meeting at UFC 47.

This was six years after Diaz's infamous fight against middleweight legend Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Silva reigned supreme in that fight, but it was soon overturned into a no-contest after 'The Spider' tested positive for a steroid, while the American tested positive for cannabis.

Diaz's younger brother Nate Diaz has been involved in a heated rivalry with Conor McGregor in the past. The duo met on two occasions with a win each, producing high-quality matches worthy of entering the UFC Hall of Fame.

Conor McGregor calls UFC Hall of Fame "the wall of no fame"

After UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov were inducted into the Hall of Fame, McGregor hit out at the legitimacy of the Hall of Fame saying:

"Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer."

Conor McGregor is hopeful of a return later this year after continuing his rehabilation from injury. However, he has shown his intention to move up to welterweight to face champion Kamaru Usman. After becoming the first fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously, McGregor is determined to rewrite the history books once again by winning a title in a third division.

