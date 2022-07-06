Conor McGregor calls UFC Hall of Fame "the wall of no fame" until his name is included

Conor McGregor has the UFC's Hall of Fame on his mind, if his Twitter feed is anything to go by.

The former double champion threw out a series of unusual tweets regarding the UFC Hall of Fame, which had its annual International Fight Week inductions over the week leading up to UFC 276. Added to the Hall: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and the 2016 fight between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi.

Not in the Hall: Conor McGregor, because fighters need to be retired before they're eligible. McGregor took a shot at the UFC Hall of Fame's legitimacy without him in it. He wrote:

"Who [h]as the levels and the flow l have. No one that’s who. The wall of no fame ya’s can call it until I bounce in and rock it. Coolio in the gaf they call me."

Twenty minutes earlier, McGregor shared a less brash version of the same message.

"Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer."

With McGregor working hard at a UFC comeback in late 2022 or early 2023, it will apparently be a while still before 'The Notorious' has his name added to the UFC Hall of Fame. He is right, though. As the biggest star in the UFC's history, he's definitely a shoe in for inclusion once he retires from the sport.

Conor McGregor is still pumping iron as his UFC comeback approaches

While there's no word on whether Conor McGregor's return will take place in late 2022 or early 2023, 'The Notorious' is still training hard and packing on muscle.

McGregor has been sharing photos and videos of his impressive growth over the past year, and this latest Instagram post shows him doing weighted pull-ups with ease.

Conor McGregor's last two fights were at 155 pounds, but the Irish sports star is looking to move up to welterweight and challenge Kamaru Usman. If McGregor won, he'd be the first three division champion in UFC history. It's a tall order, but so is everything 'The Notorious' has attempted over his career in combat sports.

To even have a chance, the former featherweight champion will need to bulk up significantly. That's exactly what he's done over his year trapped on the sidelines due to a bad leg break.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched!

@blackforgeinn 🖤 Before a feed at The Black Forge.After a feed at The Black Forge.Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! Before a feed at The Black Forge. After a feed at The Black Forge.Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 https://t.co/09xBxLQedy

