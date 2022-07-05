"Call me The HOFF" - Conor McGregor makes a mockery of Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Hall of Fame induction

Conor McGregor recently made a mockery of Khabib Nurmagomedov's induction to the UFC Hall of Fame.

Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2022 for his incredible fighting career. McGregor posted a screenshot of the Hall of Fame ceremony. In it, he can be seen walking on the screen promoting his Proper 12 Irish whiskey with Nurmagomedov's face in the background.

The Irish fighter had a message for his former rival as he tweeted out:

"Proper Twelve, proud maker of the ufc hof show! Call me The HOFF."

Khabib Nurmagomedov went 29-0 in his undefeated fighting career. He is hands down the greatest lightweight fighter of all time and is also in the debate of being the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Nurmagomedov's biggest career fight was at UFC 229 when squared off against Conor McGregor in his first title defense. While 'The Notorious' became the first man to score a round against 'The Eagle', the Dsgestani controlled most of the fight. He earned a fourth-round submission win.

Nurmagomedov decided to call an end to his career after hius UFC 254 win against Justin Gaethje in 2020. He leaves behind an unprecedented legacy which will be hard to match for anybody in the years to come.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated Conor McGregor fight as the stand out moment of his career

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC ever. Numagomedov knew heading into his UFC 229 fight that it was a massive moment for his legacy. 'The Eagle' knew that the world was watching the fight on October 6, 2018.

He had the chance to shine and the Dagestani utilized it perfectly. While speaking to the media during his Hall of Fame induction, here's what Nurmagomedov said about the importance of winning against Conor McGregor:

"October 6, 2018 – biggest fight in MMA history. I'm very happy I won this fight. I could lose any of my fights, but no way this fight."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk to the media at UFC Hall of Fame 2022:

McGregor and Nurmagomedov's careers have taken different pathways since their meeting. 'The Eagle' won his next two fights and retired. 'The Notorious', meanwhile, has won only once in his three fights since. He is contemplating a return to the octagon after his gruesome leg break at UFC 264.

