Conor McGregor shows off impressive weighted pull ups ahead of UFC comeback

Former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor recently shared footage of himself putting in the work inside the gym. He impressed fans by hitting a handful of perfect reps of weighted pull-ups.

Hard at work, preparing for his return to the octagon following a lengthy layoff prompted by an injury that he suffered in his last fight, McGregor was seen working on his upper back, biceps and core strength with neutral grip weighted pull-ups.

McGregor is seemingly well on his way to making a return to the octagon. However, it won't be in the 155-lbs division, considering his current physical stature and weight. Eyeing a return to the welterweight division, McGregor has a number of prospective opponents to choose from.

Conor McGregor fielding multiple options as far as future opponents are concerned

Conor McGregor is currently a hot commodity amongst lightweights in the UFC, most of whom are willing to move up weight classes to compete against him in the 170-lbs division.

The latest fighter to confirm the same is former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He previously expressed interest in fighting McGregor for the lightweight title after he was forced to vacate the throne for missing weight ahead of his UFC 274 clash against Justin Gaethje.

However, in a recent interaction with Helen Yee, the Brazilian confirmed his interest in competing against the Dubliner at welterweight for a big payday as he wants to earn a significant amount of money to support his family.

In addition to Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor has found himself in the sights of the No.5-ranked lightweight in the division, Michael Chandler.

'Iron' initially declared that he wanted to lock horns with the Crumlin native during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 274 after his lightweight bout at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC 274 saw Michael Chandler go toe-to-toe against Tony Ferguson. The fight came to an abrupt end after 'Iron' landed a devastating front-kick in the second round of their fight to knock 'El Cucuy' out.

More recently, Chandler doubled down on his desire to lock horns with McGregor while in conversation with SPORTbible. He asserted that he hoped to compete against the best version of 'The Notorious'.

