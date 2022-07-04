Charles Oliveira willing to move up to welterweight for Conor McGregor payday

Charles Oliveira seems determined to make sure Conor McGregor is his next opponent inside the octagon. The Brazilian fighter is guaranteed a title shot in his next fight and wants to face the Irishman for the currently-vacant lightweight title.

While McGregor acknowledged the offer, he sounded a little doubtful about having to drop to 155 pounds again, despite the lure of a world championship title. If the former two-division champion is unwilling to make the cut, 'Do Bronx' will gladly move up to welterweight to fight him.

Oliveira hasn't shied away from saying that he wants to fight McGregor for the big payday that is guaranteed for anyone who shares the octagon with the Irishman, who is clearly the biggest draw in the sport.

During a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Oliveira made it clear that he wants to welcome McGregor back to the octagon, regardless of the weight class. He said (via a translator):

"[I would fight him at] 170. It's all about money and I would like to to make this money from [fighting] him."

While talk of a McGregor return has stepped up in recent months, latest reports suggest that the Dublin native is unlikely to be fit for a return until early 2023. That will no doubt dampen Oliveira's chances of facing the Irishman next time out.

Charles Oliveira names who Islam Makhachev must beat to earn title shot

Despite not being the official lightweight champ after being stripped of the title for failing to make weight at UFC 274, Charles Oliveira is regarded by many as the clear king of the division. In his last fight, Oliveira put away Justin Gaethje via rear-naked choke submission in the first round.

Dagestani fighter Islam Makhachev is currently considered by many to be the ideal candidate to face Oliveira for the vacant title. Makhachev is touted to become a dominant champion in the future and, given that he is on an impressive winning streak, many feel that it's the right time for Khabib Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and teammate to fight for the title.

Oliveira, however, doesn't feel that Makhachev deserves a title shot just yet. According to him, the Dagestani fighter must first get past fellow contender Beneil Dariush before fighting for the title.

He told Yee:

"Islam Makhachev against Beneil Dariush. That's the fight that has to happen."

