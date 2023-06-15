"He probably moves the needle the most" - Leon Edwards' representative names most likely opponent for Rocky's upcoming title defense

Leon Edwards' second title defense has not been announced, but his representative Tim Simpson has an opponent in mind. Despite previously claiming Colby Covington is not deserving of a title opportunity, it appears 'Rocky' is warming up to the idea of a matchup.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Simpson stated:

"In reality, we were waiting for what happened with Masvidal and Burns, because if Masvidal goes and knocks out Burns, him and Leon, regardless of what you want to say about who deserves it, that would have been one of the biggest fights you could do in the sport at the time. Him and Leon for the title so we were waiting for that. Obviously, Jorge didn't win so then it was like, 'well, what do we do now?'

He continued:

"You've got Gilbert, Belal and Colby, and then Belal and Gilbert fought, Colby's ranked high. It's like if you got to pick, Colby probably moves the needle the most, makes Leon the most money. He doesn't think it's a particularly hard fight and the UFC wants it. Obviously, that's their preference so I don't think we're going to plant our flag and die on the hill to say, 'no, we want to fight Belal instead of Colby. It's a partnership so they're like, 'we prefer Colby.' Leon's like, 'we'll do Colby then."

Check out Tim Simpson's comments on Leon Edwards and Colby Covington below (starting at the 37:57 mark):

Simpson added that Edwards does not actually care who he faces in his second title defense. 'Rocky' last fought at UFC 285 when he defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision.

Covington has not fought since UFC 272 in March 2022, when he defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.

Leon Edwards shares disappointment with Jorge Masvidal fight never materializing

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal were involved in a backstage confrontation following UFC Fight Night 147 in March 2019. While the pair have exchanged words on several occasions over the past four years, they never met in the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

'Rocky' recently expressed his disappointment with not getting the opportunity to face 'Gamebred.' Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the welterweight champion stated:

"That was the fight to make even after the [Ben] Askren fight. That was the fight to make straight away, but for some reason they didn't want to make it... I wanted to put a beating on him. Looking like that or whatever he looked like, even after Askren, I just wanted to put a whooping on him and that was it... That's the fight that definitely got away for sure."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments on not fighting Jorge Masvidal below (starting at the 7:23 mark):

Masvidal was defeated by Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 before announcing his retirement. Meanwhile, Edwards seems destined to face Colby Covington in his second welterweight title defense.

