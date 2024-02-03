"He probably needs a lot just for stimulation" - UFC commentator Joe Rogan weighs in on Vince McMahon's sex trafficking lawsuit

Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit involving Vince McMahon.

The WWE founder has resigned from his role as the executive chairman of the board of TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, following a federal criminal investigation stemming from a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

In her complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Grant has levied accusations against McMahon, former head of WWE talent relations John Laurinaitis, and the organization itself, citing various allegations such as violations of the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act, negligence, and civil battery. The legal action revolves around Grant's claims of enduring alleged sexual and emotional abuse during her time with the company.

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran UFC commentator shared his thoughts on the recent accusations directed at McMahon:

"Yo, dude, that Vince McMahon is wild! That boy’s out there. But the thing is, when I see that dude with his shirt off, he’s 80 years old, he’s got a chain around his neck. What are you shocking me with this information? Don’t you think it takes a lot to get that guy going? I think he probably needs a lot just for stimulation."

He added:

"Listen, he’s a billionaire, he’s been running pro wrestling for f**king decades. He’s the world-famous CEO of this giant f**king multinational company, a pro wrestling company."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:35):

The lawsuit contains several troubling incidents that Grant revealed. Her primary accusation is that McMahon, with whom she had a romantic involvement, exploited her and coerced her into engaging in sexual activities with various men within the company.

Grant alleges that when McMahon's wife learned about their relationship, he terminated her employment and compelled her to sign a non-disclosure agreement in return for $3 million.

Joe Rogan inks new $250 million Spotify deal

Joe Rogan reportedly inked a lucrative multi-year contract with Spotify for his podcast, which is rumored to be valued at a staggering $250 million.

Expand Tweet

The widely followed show has been exclusive to the streaming platform since 2020 and has consistently held the title of its top-performing program for the past three years.

Alongside its ongoing availability on Spotify, Rogan's podcast will soon be accessible on other platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube. This decision aligns with Spotify's updated approach to relinquishing exclusive streaming privileges in favor of wider distribution, a strategy initiated by the company in 2023.