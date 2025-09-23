  • home icon
  "He can't read" - Jake Paul drags Floyd Mayweather into brutal dig at Gervonta Davis

"He can't read" - Jake Paul drags Floyd Mayweather into brutal dig at Gervonta Davis

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:35 GMT
Jake Paul (left) roasts Floyd Mayweather (middle) while dissing Gervonta Davis (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jake Paul (left) roasts Floyd Mayweather (middle) while dissing Gervonta Davis (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears the rivalry between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is heating up ahead of their upcoming exhibition bout. Paul recently took shots at Davis while dragging Floyd Mayweather into his diss during a pre-fight press conference.

The highly anticipated bout between Davis and Paul is set to go down on Nov.14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight has stirred significant controversy among boxing fans due to the difference in their size and weight, with Davis reigning as the WBA champion at 135 pounds and Paul tipping the scales at 200 pounds in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

In a recent pre-fight press conference, Davis addressed his next challenge and extended a statement of gratitude to Paul and his promotion for making it happen. However, he seemingly forgot the correct acronym for Paul's promotion company (Most Valuable Promotions) and misspoke:

"What is it? MP? MP promotions?"



In response, Paul took a dig at Mayweather and issued a sharp retort, saying:

"Turns out he can't read just like Floyd."
Dana White issues an honest preview of the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. The UFC CEO saw the fight as a lopsided contest in favor of Paul and pointed out how the former Disney star could beat Davis.

During an interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White referenced the host's exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 and said:

"You guys need to fight guys your f*cking same size. When you fought Floyd [Mayweather], you were massive. You're a massive f*cking dude. Floyd's tiny, and I'm sure when you were training, you're like, 'All right, I'm going to hit this guy with a couple punches and grab him, tie him up.' And he did hit you with a f*cking bomb of an overhand right one time, and you f*cking ate it. You ate that punch."
He continued:

"Gervonta, I think, hits way harder than f*cking Floyd, but he's too small. I mean, your brother's going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.



