"He can't read" - Jake Paul drags Floyd Mayweather into brutal dig at Gervonta Davis

It appears the rivalry between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is heating up ahead of their upcoming exhibition bout. Paul recently took shots at Davis while dragging Floyd Mayweather into his diss during a pre-fight press conference.The highly anticipated bout between Davis and Paul is set to go down on Nov.14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight has stirred significant controversy among boxing fans due to the difference in their size and weight, with Davis reigning as the WBA champion at 135 pounds and Paul tipping the scales at 200 pounds in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.In a recent pre-fight press conference, Davis addressed his next challenge and extended a statement of gratitude to Paul and his promotion for making it happen. However, he seemingly forgot the correct acronym for Paul's promotion company (Most Valuable Promotions) and misspoke:&quot;What is it? MP? MP promotions?&quot;In response, Paul took a dig at Mayweather and issued a sharp retort, saying:&quot;Turns out he can't read just like Floyd.&quot;Dana White issues an honest preview of the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fightDana White recently shared his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. The UFC CEO saw the fight as a lopsided contest in favor of Paul and pointed out how the former Disney star could beat Davis.During an interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White referenced the host's exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 and said:&quot;You guys need to fight guys your f*cking same size. When you fought Floyd [Mayweather], you were massive. You're a massive f*cking dude. Floyd's tiny, and I'm sure when you were training, you're like, 'All right, I'm going to hit this guy with a couple punches and grab him, tie him up.' And he did hit you with a f*cking bomb of an overhand right one time, and you f*cking ate it. You ate that punch.&quot;He continued:&quot;Gervonta, I think, hits way harder than f*cking Floyd, but he's too small. I mean, your brother's going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]