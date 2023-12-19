"He didn't really see me" - Ex-UFC star reveals gripe with former US President Donald Trump

UFC 296 marked the promotion's closing pay-per-view of the year and featured two title bouts and a host of high-profile celebrities in attendance.

One of the guests in attendance was former United States President Donald Trump, who is a close friend of Dana White. Another ex-UFC star Mike Perry was also attending the card and he narrated his experience, including starting an 'FJB' (F**k Joe Biden) chant, a popular political slogan at sporting events, which is usually attributed to right-wing populists.

'Platinum' described Trump's humor at the chant and was disappointed he couldn't meet the billionaire.

“Man, you know, I think I did start a ‘FJB’ [F**k Joe Biden] chant, I thought that was fun. [That was you?] That was me, I had the president [Donald Trump] laughing over there. He didn’t really see me. You know, I was a little upset he didn’t send someone over to come get me and say ‘Hi’ to the King of Violence, man. But anyways, [that’s Donald Trump!] yeah, the big guy, the big kahuna.”

Check out Mike Perry's full comments below on YouTube (1:35):

Colby Covington cites his support for Donald Trump as the reason he lost at UFC 296

Colby Covington lost his third title challenge against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296.

In the post-fight press conference, he discussed his performance and rated it while refraining from making excuses.

“I would rate my performance a 5 out of 10. I can sit here all day and make excuses. I could have zigged when I should have zagged. It was a timing thing, because I was off, but that’s the cloth that I was cut from, so I’m not going to make excuses.” [0:00 - 0:20]

Colby Covington did, however, express his belief that he won the last three rounds and accused the judges of bias due to his allegiance to Donald Trump.

“I thought the third, fourth and fifth round were mine. The fifth was mine, easily... He didn’t put any damage on me. He got a couple of low kicks, but then I started checking them at the end, so I thought I had the win and did enough, but the judges never favor me. They hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on.” [6:30 - 7:05]

Check out Colby Covington's comments in the press conference below: