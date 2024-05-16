“He really wants his shot” – Chatri Sityodtong says Adrian Lee is motivated to honor late sister Victoria in pro debut

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says 18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee is motivated to make good in his professonal MMA and ONE Championship debut early next month, and dedicate the fight to his late sister, Victoria.

Adrian is the youngest member of the famous Lee family of ONE Championship. Older siblings, former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee are practically legends in the promotion.

But it's his late sister, former ONE Championship athlete Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee who Adrian wants to really make proud.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sityodtong says Adrian has the support of his entire family, and wants to honor his late sister's memory with a good performance.

The 18-year-old rising star said:

"He [Adrian Lee] will have the full support of his family and friends and fans around the world. But it's a huge moment, obviously to come back. You know, Adrian was very close, very close to Victoria. in the same way, growing up, Christian and Angela were close. Victoria and Adrian, because of the age gap. Adrian loves what he does, he really wants his shot and he's ready. He's ready to go."

Adrian Lee to make professional MMA debut against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

Fans won't have to wait long to finally witness 18-year-old Adrian Lee in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lee is set to lock horns with Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

It is Lee's professional mixed martial arts debut and his first fight in ONE Championship.