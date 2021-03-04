"He can't run from me" - Israel Adesanya has a warning for Jon Jones

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has issued a warning to Jon Jones saying that Bones will not be able to outrun him.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Israel Adesanya was asked if he was interested in fighting Jon Jones if the latter became the UFC Heavyweight Champion at the end of the year. The Last Stylebender commented that he will be more than happy to face Bones and said the former Light Heavyweight Champion cannot run away from him.

"Of course! I mean this is already something I've talked about publically, so, yeah, of course, I told you, he can't run from me, he can run to heavyweight, but it doesn't really, yeah, he can't run from me," said Adesanya.

Watch the full video here:

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been throwing verbal jabs at each other for quite some time now. MMA fans around the world were hopeful that Jones would face Adesanya at UFC 259, however that did not happen.

Spread ‘em lol

Look at him. Useless example of a human being. All the options but chooses to be a waste man. pic.twitter.com/hYPTFLiOlC — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 6, 2020

Adesanya has now pushed back the date to possibly the end of the year because he wants the super fight with Jon Jones to go down in a packed arena. The Last Stylebender will be facing Jan Blachowicz for the Light heavyweight world title on 6th March at UFC 259.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, last competed at UFC 247 on February 8th, 2020 against Dominick Reyes. He won the fight via unanimous decision, successfully defending his Light Heavyweight belt.

What is next for Jon Jones?

The current UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is scheduled to put his title on the line against Francis Ngannou on March 27th, 2021 at UFC 260. Dana White has said that the Jon Jones will be facing the winner of this fight for the strap.

This is not the first time that Miocic and Ngannou have met. The two fought at UFC 220 on January 20th, 2018. Miocic successfully defended the UFC Heavyweight title back then and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Since Jones never has fought in the 265 lbs weight class, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs against either one of these two dangerous heavyweights. Jones has said that he is ready to take on anyone in the division.

I feel ready to take on any challenge, this is the first time in my career that I can say that. I finally have the size to be ready for anyone https://t.co/o6L69dwuKf — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 14, 2021

Jones also took to social media to inform his fans that he feels faster and will be moving quicker once he gets back in shape. A win over either one of the two Heavyweight opponents (Miocic or Ngannou) could cement the former light Heavyweight Champion as the greatest of all time.