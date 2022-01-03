"He's 100% correct here" - Jake Shields lends support to Jake Paul's 'real challenge' for Dana White

Jake Shields stepped in to support Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' publicly presented a challenge to Dana White.

'The Problem Child' stated he would be willing to compete in the UFC if Dana White agreed to increase minimum fighter pay and implement a long-term health care plan.

Several current and former UFC fighters have come out in support of Jake Paul. Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter, has also backed the 24-year-old.

Shields, who's a friend and training partner of UFC superstar Nate Diaz, said:

"As much as we love to hate on the Paul’s he’s 100% correct here"

Jake Shields competed in the UFC from 2010 to 2014. During his stint with the promotion, he faced Georges St-Pierre in a welterweight championship match at UFC 129. However, Shields lost the bout via unanimous decision.

After leaving the UFC, Shields competed in the World Series of Fighting as well as the PFL (Profesional Fighting League). His last professional fight was with the PFL in 2018.

Jake Paul has always been vocal about fighter pay issues in the UFC while frequently slamming Dana White. However, the 24-year-old YouTuber promised to retire from boxing if Dana White agreed to his proposals.

Paul agreed to step inside the octagon and fight Jorge Masvidal in an MMA fight on a few conditions. He urged White to provide long-term healthcare for fighters and increase their minimum payouts. He also told the president to guarantee 50% of the UFC's annual revenue to the fighters.

The UFC boss wasn't flustered, however, as he responded to Jake Paul. Dana White shared a video, labeling 'The Problem Child' as "stupid".

Watch Dana White's response to Jake Paul's challenge below:

Jake Paul hands an ultimatum to Dana White

The YouTuber reminded Dana White that the UFC president has a few days to accept his challenge.

Paul took to Twitter and said:

"4 days left on my offer Dana… waiting on you to accept and send USADA over."

Jake Paul recently shocked the combat sports world when he viciously knocked out Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their boxing fight.

Jake Paul has chosen not to comment on his next opponent. However, a fight against Tommy Fury, Paul's original opponent before Woodley stepped in on short notice, isn't out of reach.

The YouTuber has a history with 'TNT' and this would be his first fight against a professional boxer.

