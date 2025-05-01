"He's 40, move on plz" - Fans react as Conor McGregor sharpens his ground-and-pound in new training footage

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, last appearing at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. He appeared set to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June, however, he was ultimately forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a toe injury.

'The Notorious' recently shared footage of himself working on his ground-and-pound in training. Home of Fight shared the clip to X on Wednesday, captioning the post:

"👀💪Conor McGregor sharpering his ground-and-pound 🎥 @TheNotoriousMMA ▫️"

Check out the footage from Home of Fight below:

Fans shared their reaction to the footage. @izzzmike20LPA advised the former double champ to move on, presumably from Chandler who is 39 years old:

"He's 40 move on plz"

@JacobCookeMMA suggested that McGregor's pace changed when he saw the camera:

"Saw the camera then started hammering 😭"

@alaudhli believes that 'The Notorious' days as a fighter are behind him:

"He can sharpen it until forever dude is finished."

@MeterPeterD claimed that McGregor looks much healthier:

"He actually looks a lot healthier and sober recently"

@LilDice9th predicted that McGregor would return to the octagon:

"Hot take but getting back into the octagon and putting on an inspiring performance is the best way to be seen better politically. Because the last big news he was involved in was a rape case. He needs to change that to a win in the octagon."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Joe Rogan once praised Conor McGregor in conversation with Russell Brand

Joe Rogan hosted comedian, actor, podcaster, and media personality Russell Brand on The Joe Rogan Experience back in 2017. Speaking on episode #1021, his guest brought up Conor McGregor, who was fresh off his professional boxing debut, where he faced Floyd Mayweather in one of the most high-profile combat sports bouts of all time.

Brand asked about the phenomenon surrounding 'The Notorious', leading Rogan to state:

"Well, you're never going to see another one like him, right? Because he's a unique person. He's literally being himself. You're going to see a bunch of people try to mimic that, and in a sense, he sort of mimicked the people that came before him - like the Chael Sonnen's and the Muhammad Ali's and the people that were really good at talking s**t."

Check out Joe Rogan and Russell Brand's full conversation on Conor McGregor below:

Rogan added that McGregor was the first fighter in the UFC to back up his high-level trash talk with his performance. While it has been nearly eight years since his comments, the UFC commentator's prediction holds, as many have imitated the former double champ, but none have reached his level of stardom.

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

